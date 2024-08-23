SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Salem teacher charged with child exploitation pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Friday.

Darren Benedick, 42, is charged with enticement of a child under 16, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, possession of child pornography, and three counts of distributing material of a child in a sexual act.

Prosecutors said Benedick arranged online to meet with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was actually a police officer.

Benedick is on administrative leave from his teaching position at Salem Academy Charter School.

Authorities said there have been no reports Benedick acted inappropriately with any students at that school.

