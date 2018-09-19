Former state trooper agrees to plead guilty in overtime abuse probe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another former state trooper has agreed to plead guilty to an embezzlement charge in connection with an overtime abuse scandal.

Gary Herman, 45, of Chester, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

He was arrested in June.

Herman faces a maximum of 10 years in jail.

