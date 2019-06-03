Former USC soccer coach to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - The former head coach of the University of Southern California’s women’s soccer team will plead guilty in connection with the college admissions scandal, officials say.

Ali Khosroshahin, 49, of Fountain Valley, Calif., will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Khosroshahin is cooperating with the government’s investigation.

According to the terms of the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence at the low end of the guidelines: one year of supervised release, a fine, restitution, and forfeiture.

A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

