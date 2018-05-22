Fox killed after attacking 2 people in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A fox was shot and killed by police Tuesday after police said the animal attacked two people in Chelmsford.

Police said the fox first bit a nurse leaving a doctor’s office on Meeting House Road at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The fox took off before police arrived.

A few hours later, police said the fox attacked a deliveryman at 4 p.m. on Crosby Lane. The fox again took off before offivers arrived.

The fox was then spotted on Meeting House Road, where police said an officer shot and killed it. The fox will be taken to a state lab to be tested for rabies. The two people it bit are now seeking medical treatment.

