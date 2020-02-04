Framingham man wins first $1M prize in new Mass. lottery game

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Framingham man has claimed the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new $10 “$4,000,000 Mega Bucks” instant game, which debuted on January 7th.

Slade Germain chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on assisting family members, investing his winnings, and purchasing a nice car.

He bought his winning ticket at Amy’s Convenience Store on Water Street in Framingham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are two $4 million prizes and eight $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the $10 instant game.

