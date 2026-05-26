BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haitian World Cup soccer player who grew up in Melrose was honored Tuesday when Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared it be “Frantzdy Pierrot Day” in the Bay State to honor his achievements.

Frantzdy Pierrot stood proudly at the State House with his parents, former coach, and other family members during a lively ceremony where Healey made the announcement.

Pierrot moved to Melrose when he was 11-years-old. Now 31-years-old, the professional soccer player is gearing up to play for Haiti against Scotland at Boston Stadium in a group stage game on June 13. The match will be the first of seven World Cup games in Foxboro.

“Frantzdy, of course, is the third-leading goal scorer in the history of the Haitian National Team – soon he’s going to be number one!” Healey said during the ceremony. “He’s got 33 goals going, and he’s just getting started. And all of Massachusetts is here not just to honor you, but to cheer you on.”

Pierrot said the ceremony was an honor, and he only has fond memories of his upbringing in Massachusetts.

“This is unbelievable. I’m very proud,” Pierrot said. “Obviously Melrose had a big impact on my life, and if I’m here today, it’s because of, you know, all the experience that I went through in Melrose.”

Pierrot was also treated to a performance by the Melrose High School marching band during the event, and had some words of encouragement for the group.

“I love it, man, it’s been a long time. It’s so refreshing hearing them play, and it’s such a pleasure having them come in here and play for me,” he said. “So it means a lot to me.”

Pierrot’s father has two sons who are professional soccer players. He spoke with 7NEWS and said could not be happier watching them both thrive.

“I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of myself, I’m so proud for the country,” said Destine Pierrot, Frantzdy’s father.

Pierrot also took to the podium to announce that he is starting a foundation to help disadvantaged young athletes in Haiti get recognized by coaches worldwide.

“I wanted to represent opportunity, because the greatest legacy is not what we achieve for ourselves, the greatest legacy is what we build for others,” Pierrot said.

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