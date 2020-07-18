Free coronavirus testing extended in Melrose after hundreds show up to get tested

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - One-day coronavirus testing for Melrose residents is being extended to another day after 500 showed up for their test on Friday.

The testing was offered to residents at the parking lot of Melrose High School after one student contracted the virus.

Due to popular demand, health officials decided to offer free testing on Saturday to try to contain what they are calling a small outbreak of the virus. This after people waited hours to find out if they had contracted the virus.

“We had a huge turnout, way more than we expected,” Ruth Clay of the Melrose Health Department told 7News.

The free popup testing site is open to anyone living in Melrose and will be operating between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Those wanting to get a test must stay in their cars and wear a mask.

