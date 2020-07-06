BOSTON (WHDH) - Center Boston Elder Services partnered with Whittier Street Health Center to offer free coronavirus testing in Roxbury on Wednesday.

The health center’s mobile testing van is coming to Catherine Hardaway Residences parking lot, located at 2315 Washington St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with CBES and the City of Boston to make our mobile testing facility and staff available to those who can benefit from testing, health education and contact tracing services, especially the vulnerable elders in our community who must be protected from this virus,” said Frederica M. Williams, President & CEO, Whittier Street Health Center.

No insurance is required to be tested.

Click here for a full schedule of Whittier Street Health Center’s free COVID-19 testing.

