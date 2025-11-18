DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One of Ana Walshe’s friends spoke out Tuesday, telling 7NEWS Brian Walshe’s two plea changes to guilty bring a small sense of closure to her and all those who knew Ana.

Natasha Sky said her friend group hasn’t been the same since Ana went missing, and the details that have come out about this case over the years have not made missing her any easier.

From the beginning, Ana’s friends said they knew something was wrong when nobody heard from her after New Years Day 2023. When her husband Brian Walshe was charged with her muder, her friends said they have done all they can to try and protect the couple’s children, hoping to keep them out of state custody.

“First of all, a glimpse of release that Brian will be served justice for what hes done to Ana, number two concern that it’s going to go on and on for years and he will try to plead not guilty because of his state of mind, and three I hope the children will get justice as well,” said Natasha Sky, a close friend of Ana.

Now that Brian Walshe has pleaded guilty to two lesser charges in the case, they said it’s only provided them a sliver of closure since they still don’t know what exactly happened to Ana. Her body has never been found.

“Mixed feelings. I am not sure I would be able to ever say that by Brian pleading guilty will give a relief to her family or to us, her friends, and her international communities. But there is hope that justice will be served,” said Sky.

