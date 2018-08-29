Friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev released from prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - A friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was released from prison Wednesday.

Dias Kadyrbayev, 24, spent five years behind bars after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice.

He admitted to removing a backpack, fireworks, and a laptop from Tsarnaev’s college dorm room in the aftermath of the bombing.

As part of his plea deal, Kadyrbayev is being deported back to Kazakhstan.

