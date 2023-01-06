COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends of a 39-year-old Cohasset woman who went missing Jan. 1 say it is not like her to go off on her own.

Ana Walshe, a wife and mother of three, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Her friends say she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there.

Walshe is described as having a height of 5’2″ and weight of 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Officials said they believe she speaks “with an Eastern European accent.”

Anyone with info on Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 781-383-1055, ext. 6108, or email officials at hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

