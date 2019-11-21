‘Friends’ pop-up in Boston has fans feeling nostalgic

BOSTON (WHDH) - People feeling nostalgic about “Friends” turning 25 can revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments by visiting an immersive pop-up in Boston.

The pop-up located at 401 Park in the Fenway neighborhood opened Thursday, showcasing to the public precise set re-creations and more than 50 original props from the show.

“You get to see the original set pieces that were actually on the show but they’ve recreated a lot of them,” said Coty Day, who stopped by the pop-up. “(‘Friends’ is) not really stuck in its time, it’s stuff that still translates.”

Fans can stick a turkey on their head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot.

The pop-up runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 5.

A special Friendsgiving event will be held on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase. A limited number of tickets are still available.

