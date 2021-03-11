From Beverly Hills to Beverly, Mass.: Big-name celebrities in town to film new movie

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - From Beverly Hills to Beverly, Massachusetts, some big-name celebrities are in town to film a new movie.

The North Shore city has been overtaken by Hollywood as George Clooney and Ben Affleck continue their work on the upcoming Amazon Prime film The Tender Bar.

“I said, ‘Hi George,’ and he was like, ‘Hi, how’s it going,’ I was like, ‘It’s pretty good actually,” Dyrece Mandoza recounted of her meeting with the A-lister.

Clooney is directing the period drama which is a coming of age tale set in the 1980s. Affleck is the star.

For the movie, Beverly Bar Jacob’s Corner got a make-over and has become The Dickens Bar.

“They threw up the bar sign in a matter of days and they’re shooting the movie all in one day so it’s pretty cool,” owner Vin Orlando said.

He and his stepdaughter Hayden say they are just taking in all the excitement. Friends and family members of the bar have even gotten the chance to rub elbows with the actors.

“Took a family photo with George, early on took some pictures, yeah George is a great guy, a really nice guy,” Orlando said.

7NEWS was there when Ben Affleck walked on set — a Dunkin’ coffee in hand.

“It was really cool, obviously I’ve seen a bunch of his movies but I’ve never seen him in person before so when he came over and was like, ‘Hi’ and waving and said he had to get back to work we were like, ‘It’s ok, thanks for saying hi,’ just really cool,” said Endicott College Student Jackie Damato.

Orlando said he never thought his restaurant would be picked for the project but Clooney decided to choose it becuase it reminded him of a place he went to when he was younger.

