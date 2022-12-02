BOSTON (WHDH) - The Earthshot Awards have made a point of putting the use of recyclable materials, reusable items, and cutting-edge energy use on display as the royal couple awards the annual prize.

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived at the awards in Boston in electric vehicles, Catherine wore a rented dress with a donated necklace, and entertainers will even be wearing vegan makeup.

Not a detail was missed to ensure that everything was green and sustainable.

The green carpet will be recycled after the ceremony, the lighting fixtures were equipped with LED battery-operated lighting, and the three acres of locally grown plants are expected to be planted throughout the city.

Single-use plastics were banned from the ceremony, the set was composed of items that could be recycled and reused and nothing new was purchased for production.

