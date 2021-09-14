BOSTON (WHDH) - As one of the first candidates to toss her hat in the ring for mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu has taken a commanding lead.

Her campaign held a party in Roslindale Tuesday night and crowds waited with bated breath as official results rolled in.

While casting her ballot earlier in the day, Wu reminded voters of the reasons she feels she should advance to the general election in November.

As a mother of Boston Public School students who resides in a multi-generational home, she feels she knows the challenges that people in living in the city of Boston are facing.

She has built her campaign on climate change, affordable housing, removing the fees for public transportation, and making education equitable for all children.

Recently, the progressive candidate proposed an indoor vaccination mandate.

With a decade of experience in public office, working under Mayor Thomas Menino, and serving as a City Councilor.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)