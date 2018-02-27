Fuddruckers restaurants host burger-eating benefit for Martin Richard Foundation

READING, Mass. (WHDH) — Diners at Fuddruckers in Massachusetts are working up an appetite Tuesday to raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation.

The challenge requires diners to eat a 3-pound burger on a 1-pound bun, plus another pound of fries. If they finish the entire meal in an hour, they get a $25 gift card to Fuddruckers.

Part of the proceeds for entering the contest goes to the Martin Richard Foundation. The charity helps local youth programs in memory of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the Boston Marathon bombing back in 2013.

The fundraiser is taking place at four Fuddruckers in Massachusetts. Each fundraiser features a runner who is running for the MR8 team in this year’s Boston Marathon.

