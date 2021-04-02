(CNN) — People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely gather for Easter on Sunday — both indoors and without masks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Twitter.

It’s still recommended, however, that individuals who are not fully vaccinated have their Easter dinner and egg hunts with only the people in their household or outdoors while 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the CDC said.

The CDC’s tweets this week are based on already existing CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals — meaning it’s been two weeks since they received their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or it’s been two weeks since they received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

The agency’s guidance, released in March, says people who have been fully vaccinated can meet indoors without masks. Additionally, they can gather with unvaccinated people without masks, but the visits should be limited to one unvaccinated household at a time.

But precautions should remain in place when visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19, per the CDC.

The CDC says it’s still learning how vaccines protect against the novel coronavirus, and its guidance will continue to be updated as health officials learn more.

Until then, there remain some precautions fully vaccinated people should take in public, including wearing masks, keeping a social distance and avoiding crowds.

