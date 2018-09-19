SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Friends and family of the victim of the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts waters in more than 80 years are paying their final respects.

Calling hours for 26-year-old Arthur Medici are scheduled for Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church-Brazilian Ministry in Saugus. A funeral service at the same site will follow. The Revere resident will be buried in his native Brazil.

Medici, born in Vitoria, Brazil, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Wellfleet and later died at a hospital.

According to his obituary , Medici studied engineering at Universidade Vila Velha in Brazil and Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. He worked at Boston-area restaurants, was an active member of the Maranatha Christian Church in Revere, and loved surfing, snowboarding, paintball, fishing, and soccer.

