WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Red Sox manager Joe Morgan’s funeral and wake will be held in Walpole on Thursday.

The Walpole native took over as the Sox manager in 1988 and remained manager until 1991. Before being named manager, he served as Boston’s third-base coach.

After being named manager, Morgan and the Red Sox went on to win 12 games in a row, a time in the Sox’s history known as “Morgan’s Magic.”

The Boston College alum retired with a 301-262 record. Morgan passed away on Saturday at 95.

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