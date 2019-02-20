Gambling regulators authorize settlement in Wynn lawsuit

BOSTON (AP) — A settlement is pending in Steve Wynn’s lawsuit seeking to block the release of Massachusetts’ investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the former casino CEO.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted Wednesday to authorize its legal counsel to finalize an agreement with Wynn.

Specific terms weren’t disclosed, but the commission said the deal would guarantee access to “important investigative information” as it determines whether Wynn Resorts is still suitable to hold a casino license.

The company is building a $2 billion resort near Boston opening in June, but the commission is investigating how it handled reports its founder engaged in sexual misconduct with female employees.

Wynn resigned in 2018 and has denied the allegations. His lawyers didn’t immediately comment. The company said it looks forward to a public hearing soon.

