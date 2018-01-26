Game postponed after Andover hockey coaches put on leave according to DCF

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A high school hockey game between Andover and Hingham, scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed.

This comes after three Andover High School boys hockey coaches allegedly deprived their team of water and food following two separate losses, according to the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Investigators have notified Principal Philip Conrad that they are looking into two reported incidents of possible neglect.

During a practice after the team lost a game, students were allegedly forced to do a punitive conditioning session where they were not allowed a water break. In another incident, after the team lost an away game in western Massachusetts and were on the road back to Andover, students were allegedly denied food as a punishment for losing. Sources told 7News the team ended up going without food for 12 hours.

Team Manager Pete Stylos defended the coaches, saying the players are not mistreated or abused.

“He doesn’t say, ‘Oh, you can’t eat for 12 hours’ or anything like that. He treats all his players fairly, win or loss or tied,” said Stylos.

Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with the DCF investigation and will additionally conduct its own investigation following the conclusion of the investigation. The three coaches have since been placed paid administrative leave.

