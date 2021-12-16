PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of several homes in a Plaistow, New Hampshire neighborhood Thursday night.

First responders were called to the scene at a Unitil pump station located at 84 Forrest St. for a natural gas leak, according to the fire department.

The leak was contained and crews were able to bring it under control with no reports of any injuries.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)