BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Cove Academy in Brookline was evacuated out of abundance of caution on Thursday after three people reportedly smelled gas.

Emergency crews responded to the academy on Lawton Street to check out the suspicious gas odor.

Fire crews on scene said they did not find any leaks.

