FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium, or Boston Stadium as it will be called during the FIFA World Cup, has undergone a major rebrand ahead of the games, with no sign of Patriots logos or Gillette branding to be seen.

Event organizers are expecting thousands of fans driving to the stadium, and are prepared for the excited crowds to be tailgaiting and lining up for hours prior to the matches.

The town of Foxboro said a fan experience will take over Lot 22 at the stadium. Three hours before kickoff, the experience will include various vendors offering food, drinks, and alcohol for attendees.

“It’s a substantial size and will hold thousands of people,” Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said. “This is one option that they have where they can stay and celebrate post-event.”

Parking at the stadium will cost $175 for a regular vehicle, and $245 during the quarterfinals games.

For those deciding to forego driving, the MBTA said it is planning to transport 20,000 fans per game on an express line between South Station in Boston and Foxboro Station. Those commuter rail tickets are $80. So far, only one-third of the tickets have been sold, but officials said they expect a large percentage of same-day ticket purchases.

The Foxboro Commuter Rail station, as part of a $35 million renovation project, also unveiled a facelift that included a new platform to handle more trains and more fans.

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