(WHDH) — Girl Scout cookies are hitting the shelves once again — this time with a brand-new flavor.

The scout’s website describes the Adventurefuls as “indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel creme and a hint of sea salt.”

Anyone looking to get their hands on a couple of boxes can do so the old-fashioned way or order them through the DoorDash app.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)