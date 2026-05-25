DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston community is remembering Boston firefighter Robert ‘BK’ T. Kilduff Jr., who died in the line of duty over the weekend, as someone who was extremely passionate about his work and a role model for the next generation.

Kilduff died after falling from the third floor of a triple-decker home that went up in flames in Dorchester on Saturday night. The third-generation firefighter and Marine Corps veteran was a 24-year member of the Boston Fire Department. He died after being rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center following a fall from a window amid an intense battle against a multi-alarm blaze.

Outside of the firehouse, Kilduff, known affectionately as BK, coached Pop Warner football in West Roxbury. Talia Moreschi-Sawyer said her son was one of his players on the Falcons team.

“He was one of the nicest people I knew. He was just a dedicated coach, passionate person. He is like the greatest father that I know,” Moreschi-Sawyer said. “BK was a passionate coach, disciplined the kids but was very playful with them. He would bring the fire trucks out and spray the kids with the water when it was so hot out.”

Those that knew Kilduff said he stood out in whatever role he took on, beginning in 1998 as a United States Marine Corps recruit.

Former Marine Drill Instructor Rodney Eskam spoke with 7NEWS over the phone, and became emotional when talking about Kilduff.

“He was fantastic. He was one of the best recruits I ever trained, and I did six platoons, so that was 420 kids,” Eskam said. “He had a big heart, he worked hard.”

After his time in the Marine Corps, Kilduff came back to Boston to follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps and become a firefighter. He took on positions with the firefighters union and worked to get firefighters protection from cancer.

He also had two children of his own, and his loved ones said he enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World with them.

“God must have needed an incredible angel to call him home so soon,” Moreschi-Sawyer said. “He was a good one.”

A growing memorial now sits at the site of the tragedy outside the home in Dorchester.

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