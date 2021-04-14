Good Samaritans lift car off man working on exhaust in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans used their strength to lift a car off a man who became trapped underneath it in Hopkinton on Sunday.

1-800-GOT-JUNK workers recalled hearing a loud noise followed by somebody yelling for help.

They rushed over to see what was wrong and discovered that a man was trying to fix his exhaust pipe when a jack gave in and the car came down on him.

“I mean you human instincts pop in and first thing you do is you got to save somebody,” worker Marcos Santiago said.

Three people were able to lift the car off the man while another person called 911.

They say the man was bleeding profusely but was alert and talking.

“When you see something like that happen you automatically think the worst,” Santiago said. “It could’ve definitely been worse that what it was.”

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be recovering from his injuries.

