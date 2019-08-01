Good Samaritans try to push car upright after it crashes into a tree in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WHDH) – People in California ran to help after an SUV crashed into a tree in the median of a highway on Wednesday.

“It just sounded bad,” a witness said.

Good Samaritans nearby worked together to try and keep the tipping vehicle upright.

“My friend told me, ‘Mike you gotta go out there, they need your muscles,'” a witness said.

Witnesses say the driver jumped out but an injured passenger was still trapped in the backseat.

More than a dozen strangers pitched in to make sure everyone involved was OK.

“First thing that came to my mind, and also everybody too, was just, you wanna help and someone is in need of help and you just run,” a witness said.

The vehicle was smoking and could catch on fire, or even tip on them, but that did not stop them.

The people helping were able to get the SUV upright and get the passenger out safely.

“This whole bunch of people just came and started helping that really got to me, because we didn’t know if they were or alive or not you know? And they were all helping to lift this really heavy car,” an emotional witness said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries from that crash.

