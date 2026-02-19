FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxboro residents are supporting town leaders in their funding fight with FIFA.

“Gotta put the money on the table,” said Father John Healey, a Foxboro resident. “That’s what happens in America. Everything is because of the cash.”

Foxboro town leaders are still waiting for the money to pay for security during the FIFA World Cup this summer, and this week the select board refused to grant an entertainment license that would allow the games to be played at Gillette Stadium.

The amount for the necessary additional security is $7 million.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it baffles my mind that you guys are sitting here in front of me right now and we still have no idea where this money is coming from,” select board member Mark Elfman said Tuesday.

“We’re not prepared to issue this license unless everything is in place,” said select board vice chair Stephanie McGowan. “I’ve seen people saying, ‘Oh, there’s no way, they won’t.’ I’m going to tell you, this board will not issue this license.”

Foxboro residents 7NEWS spoke with were firmly on the side of town leaders.

“The organization should come up with the money,” said Darius Verseus, another resident. “It shouldn’t be the townspeople, or the people of Massachusetts, for that matter.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to have the taxpayers pay the money for something like that,” another resident said.

Governor Maura Healey said she has faith the conflict will be resolved.

“Cities and towns are already burdened with enough right now, so you know we want to make sure that’s covered,” Healey said. “But I’m confident that this will all get sorted out and we’ll have great games including an exhibition Brazil-France at the end of March.”

The select board will meet again on March 3. The deadline to issue the license is set for March 17.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)