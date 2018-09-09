Gov. Baker holds rally, building support for November election

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker held a rally on Sunday to build support for his face-off against Jay Gonzalez in November.

Baker walked the streets of Boston and met with supporters, making a stop at the L Street Tavern.

Baker won the Republican nomination for a second term, defeating Scott Lively in this week’s primary.

Baker said he is ready to continue making improvements across the state.

“I’m enormously proud of the work we’ve done on a bipartisan basis in the Commonwealth; on the economy, in education, on so many issues,” Baker said. “180,000 new jobs since we took office, highest number of people working in state history; highest graduation rate we’ve ever had, lowest dropout rate we’ve ever had.”

Baker’s campaign said 22 Massachusetts mayors, including 10 democrats, have endorsed his re-election.