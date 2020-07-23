Gov. Baker to meet with Vice President Mike Pence on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence this coming weekend on Natucket.

Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is scheduled to speak with the governor about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Baker will not be attending a fundraiser on the island that Pence is scheduled to speak at.

