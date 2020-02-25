Government Center MBTA station reopens following police investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Government Center Station has reopened after being briefly closed for a police investigation on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the station after receiving a report of an unattended backpack.

It was later determined that the backpack only contained spices.

All Blue and Green Line trains temporarily bypassed the station while the investigation was conducted.

Regular service resumed around 8:15 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)