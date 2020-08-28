GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Madeline Veech left her residence in the Bruce Hollow housing complex around 5 p.m., according to Grafton police.

She was last seen wearing a blue, hooded jacket and black leggings.

Police described her as having medium length brown hair that is usually worn in a ponytail, brown eyes, standing 4-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds.

Anyone with information on Madeline’s whereabouts is asked to call Grafton police at 508-839-2858.

