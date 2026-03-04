BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk County grand jury returned three indictments against a former Boston school bus driver in the death of a five-year-old boy in Hyde Park in April 2025, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The jury indicted Jean Charles, 39, of Brockton, on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless motor vehicular homicide, and negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of Lens Arthur Joseph.

Charles was responsible for driving Lens, a kindergarten student at Up Academy in Dorchester, and his 11-year-old cousin, home from school on April 28. Hayden said that day, Charles missed the correct bus stop for the children, which would have dropped them off on the same side of the street as their home.

As Lens made his way in front of the bus on Washington Street, Hayden said Charles, “…failed to perform the necessary safety protocols required of him to assure that Lens crossed safely to his home. Waiting only a few seconds, and without accounting for Lens’s whereabouts, Charles drove away and immediately ran over the child, causing his death.”

Charles is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court later this month.

