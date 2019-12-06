PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death with a butcher knife in their Plainville home two months ago.

Sean Murphy was indicted on one count of murder Thursday in connection with the death of his mother, 51-year-old Carlyn Murphy, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

He is currently being held without bail after pleading not guilty to a murder charge during his arraignment in Wrentham District Court on Oct. 25.

Sean Murphy will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court at a later date.

Officers responding to an apparent homicide at 37 Landau Road on Oct. 24 around 10:15 p.m. found Carlyn Murphy dead with apparent stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Sean Murphy, who also lives at the home.

Prior to the alleged murder, police say Murphy had been out shopping with his father in Mansfield but he asked for the car keys and drove home.

Murphy admitted to police that he grabbed a kitchen knife from a butcher block, hid it behind his back, and approached his mother before stabbing her to death, according to court documents.

“It took longer than expected … (He said) he should have stabbed his mother in the heart to make it quicker because she did not deserve that,” Plainville police stated in the documents.

Police officers later found Murphy at Patriot Place, where he was taken into custody. He was reportedly in possession of the kitchen knife.

