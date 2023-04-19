BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the newer Green Line cars are under inspection after reports of MBTA trains getting stuck on Marathon Monday.

The MBTA says the cars are still in service as maintenance teams inspect them for safety and efficiency.

The cause of the mechanical failures is still under investigation.

On Wednesday, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng will attend his first Board of Director’s meeting since starting his new role on April 10.

Eng is expected to give a report and discuss plans for safety improvement during the in-person meeting.

