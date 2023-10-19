BOSTON (WHDH) - Problems with the MBTA’s Green Line Extension are so severe that the agency will need to adjust more than half of the nearly brand-new tracks, officials announced Thursday, a stunning development that reveals construction and oversight failures.

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, who was hired in April by first-year Gov. Maura Healey, announced that an ongoing review determined roughly 50 percent of the Union Square branch and 80 percent of the Medford/Tufts branch will need to be “regauged,” or have the space between the two rails widened.

After recent repairs, the tracks are wide enough to safely accommodate full-speed travel, but they are still narrower than the construction standard, officials said.

Eng said he only learned the extent of the problems recently, but said that MBTA scans identified some track sections that were too narrow as far back as April 2021 and that his predecessors should have been more “proactive.”

“The goal is to make sure now that we’re aware of this situation, that they’re addressed timely, that they’re addressed properly, so these situations don’t continue to repeat,” Eng said.

It’s not yet clear how much it will cost to fix the problem. Eng said the construction firm responsible for the project has submitted a plan to repair the issues, and said it is “not something that the public should be paying for.”

The $2.3 billion project opened in 2022, the final year of Gov. Charlie Baker’s tenure, to great fanfare.

(Copyright (c) 2023 State House News Service.