BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has been suspended in both directions between Kenmore and Reservoir stations due to a derailment at Beaconsfield station.

MBTA officials are encouraging inbound passengers to take a train to Reservoir and walk four minutes to Cleveland Circle to continue inbound.

Shuttles buses are being put in place as well.

