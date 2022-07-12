BOSTON (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski may be done with football, but he is not done with Boston where he returned for a family affair this week.

Gronk was on hand for a public workout event to promote his family-launched Ice Shaker line on Tuesday.

The twice-retired tight end hustled in the 90 degree weather as he took questions about rumors that he might not be done playing after all.

“No man, definitely done with football and on to the next phase,” Gronkowski said between HIIT reps.

The four-time Super Bowl winner said despite what some analysts might believe, if recently unretired Tom Brady were to give him a call to come back, he would be happy to talk with his former quarterback, but that returning to the field is out of the question.

“I would pick up the phone and say ‘What’s up?’ but no, not going back to football, man,” he said.

NBA star Michael Jordan said when he retired from the Chicago Bulls in 1993, that he was 99% done with basketball before returning to the court a few years later.

For Gronk, he said he is “99.9% done.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time last month on June 21. His decision came a year after re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

