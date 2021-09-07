GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police are turning to the public for help identifying a trespasser who was spotted on private property last week with a shotgun in hand.

A homeowner in the town reported seeing a suspicious man walking through their yard on Byfield Road on the morning of Sept. 3, according to the Groveland Police Department.

The homeowner told police that the man was carrying a shotgun and wearing an orange reflective vest.

“While the man would appear to be a hunter at first glance, he was not fully dressed as a hunter would be,” Groveland Police Chief Gillen said. “It is not hunting season in Massachusetts. We would like to speak with this individual to be able to determine why he would have been in that area.”

Anyone with information on the individual in question is urged to contact Groveland police at 978-521-1212.

