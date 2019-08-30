CLEVELAND (WHDH) — Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles’ brother is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot three people in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

Tevin Biles-Thomas is accused of firing a gun multiple times during a party where a fight broke out after a group of people who were not invited reportedly showed up.

Police arrested the 24-year-old in Stewart, Georgia, where he is on active duty with the Army, according to the Washington Post.

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned in Cleveland on Sept. 18.

Biles-Thomas and Simone Biles did not grow up in the same household, the Washington Post said.

He was reportedly raised by his great aunt, while Simone Biles was adopted by her grandparents.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)