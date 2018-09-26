HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Representatives of a New Hampshire hotel at the center of a Legionella outbreak are expected to share new information Wednesday.

Sands Resort representatives at Hampton Beach will be joined by their attorney as well as Dr. John H. Murphy, president of Resource America EHS, to discuss “substantial new and important information.”

Health officials confirmed 18 cases of Legionnaire’s Disease in Hampton, which left 16 hospitalized and one dead.

The illnesses stemmed from Ashworth Avenue and the surrounding area between June 10 and August 26.

No new cases have been reported since the hot tub at the Sands Resort was shut down during the last week in August, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced.

Water samples taken from the Sands Resort hot tub have been found to be growing the same strain of Legionella bacteria that was isolated from a patient diagnosed with Legionnaire’s, suggesting that the hot tub at the resort as a source of the disease, according to DHHS.

Sands Resort hired Resource America EHS, an environmental consultant, to clean and monitor the facility’s water system. It was cleaned the week of Sept. 3 and the consultant collected new water samples that were tested to make sure the Legionella bacteria has been eliminated.

