HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson officials will meet Wednesday to discuss further legal action against a resident refusing to comply with a cease-and-desist order over a Trump 2024 projection onto a town-owned water tower.

“On Saturday, Oct. 12, a cease-and-desist order was delivered to the resident seeking them to stop projecting the image onto Town property and the resident has continued to do so,” said Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green. “As with most legal matters, the Hanson Select Board will be meeting in executive session tonight with Town Counsel to discuss what further legal action the Town may be able to take.”

On Friday, town officials learned that a local resident was projecting the political sign from their property onto the water tower at 228 High St., according to Green.

To dim the image and maintain the town’s neutrality, officials have used spotlights, including two from nearby communities, shining them on the tower from dusk to dawn, Green said.

“I want to again reiterate that while we respect everyone’s right to free speech and political points of view, as a governmental entity, the Town of Hanson does not endorse candidates for any office from any political party, nor does the Town allow political signs to be displayed on municipal property,” Green said.

Officials said the resident will be fined $100 per day until the projection is discontinued.

“This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment,” Green said. “The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)