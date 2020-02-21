BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon Brewery is teaming up with Mike’s Pastry to satisfy its customers’ sweet cravings with a Cannoli Stout.

The Boston-based companies are holding a release party for the new stout at the brewery on Northern Avenue from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

For $25, guests will receive a draft pour of the collaboration beer, one cannoli from Mike’s Pastry, and a take-home gift of a 16-ounce can of the featured beer.

The Cannoli Stout, which is 7.3 percent alcohol by volume, is brewed with cocoa nibs and cannoli shells.

We’re brewing something sweet with the North End’s legendary @MikesPastry 👀 stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vI2Ht6B03R — Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) February 11, 2020

