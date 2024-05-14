CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The 20-day occupation of Harvard Yard has come to an end.

Student group “Harvard Out Of Occupied Palestine” announced it is peacefully ending its encampment in the historic space.

Organizers said the University promised leniency for more than 60 students facing disciplinary action for their involvement in the encampment.

Harvard’s was one of dozens of student encampments across the country set up in protest of the war in Gaza, many of which ended in mass arrests.

