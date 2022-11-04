Incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan (D) – the former New Hampshire governor – continued to square off this week against Republican Don Bolduc, the former brigadier general who says he will march to victory.

The candidates again reacted to our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College Poll on Friday, showing a tight, neck-and-neck race – with just four points separating the Democratic incumbent – from her upstart GOP challenger.

“This is a really close race and so I’ll continue to work as hard as I can to talk with Granite Staters about my record of getting bipartisan results,” said Hassan.

“I have momentum – she’s stalling,” Bolduc countered. “The polls show her coming down in points and me going up in points. You can feel the momentum on the ground.”

Bolduc stumped for votes at a diner in Londonderry at mid-day, telling people there, “I will work my butt off for you. I will serve you.”

The 60-year-old said he’s the right person to bring about change in Washington.

“I’m an outsider, I’m not a career politician and I don’t do business based off of how much money I get from special interest lobbyists and very wealthy, political elite,” Bolduc said.

Earlier in Merrimack, at a groundbreaking for a new water treatment plant, Hassan spoke about the project and how it tied into her work in the U.S. Senate.

“I push for direct investments that helped update our state’s water infrastructure,” Hassan said.

The incumbent is locked in a tight race with Bolduc. She told 7NEWS he’s too conservative for the people of New Hampshire.

“He has an agenda that includes eliminating Social Security and enacting a nation-wide abortion ban,” she said. “So, that would raise people’s costs and eviscerate their rights. And so I want people to know that and I want them to know that he’s really working to conceal how extreme he really is.”

Also on the campaign trail Friday, Bolduc could be seen campaigning with Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty (R), who said the midterm elections are more important than ever.

“I was down in Georgia with Hershel Walker, I’ve just left North Carolina yesterday with Ted Budd and I can feel this momentum across the country and I feel the same thing here right now,” Hagerty said.

While Bolduc continues to paint Hassan as an entrenched Washington politician who votes with President Biden 100% of the time, Senator Hassan defended her record – saying she will stand up to President Biden’s agenda when appropriate.

“There’s so much at stake in this election,” Hassan said. “This is about whether we are going to move forward and lower people’s costs and protect their rights or whether we are going to have an extremist who’s an election denier in the United States Senate.”

There’s just four days to go now until election day: stay with 7NEWS for complete election coverage when voting ends on Nov. 8.

We will have results from all the big races as we find out who’ll tip the balance of power in Washington.

