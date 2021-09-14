(WHDH) — A haunted house that’s said to be home to nine ghosts is being sold for $444,444.

The historical residence known as the Enslin Mansion at 562 Fifth Ave. in Troy, New York, recently hit the market.

The piece of property in the town’s Lansingburgh section comes with spooky lights, sounds, and feelings that have haunted the home for six generations, the Times Union reported.

“It has a lot of spirits. It’s very haunted,” homeowner Michele Bell told the newspaper.

Paranormal investigators have swept the home in the past, reportedly uncovering “traces of ghosts haunting the building.” Bell noted that she keeps a number of rooms locked, including the basement, due to “scenes of spirit activity.”

Notorious gangster John T. “Legs” Diamond reportedly dined at the home in the 1900s.

Bell has gained international attention, having listed the home as an Air BnB rental for adventurous people who are not afraid of “harmless” ghosts.

The home has also been featured on television shows on Discover ID and TLC.

Bell says the listing price of $444,444 is a spiritual number that she doesn’t plan to change.

