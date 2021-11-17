HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - R. John Ottaviani, of Haverhill, has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Ottaviani opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his ticket at Quik Mart on Main Street in Haverhill. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox