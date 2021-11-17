HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - R. John Ottaviani, of Haverhill, has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Ottaviani opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his ticket at Quik Mart on Main Street in Haverhill. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

