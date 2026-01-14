HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police officers will soon begin wearing body cameras on duty.

The city council approved the agreement with the police union Tuesday night.

The move came six months after a Haverhill man died after a struggle with police officers.

Several officers were placed on administrative leave in the wake of Francis Gigliotti’s death; they were responding to a call of a man acting erratic.

Surveillance video showed him running in and out of traffic.

Gigliotti’s death was ruled a homicide, attributed to an abnormal heartbeat caused by cocaine and efforts by police to restrain him.

