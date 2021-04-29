‘He inspires them’: CT pup teaches school kids about inclusivity

(WHDH) — A dog in Connecticut is helping to spread a message of inclusion.

Piglet, a dachshund-chihuahua mix is both blind and deaf but that is not stopping him from doing just about anything.

He makes appearances at schools to help inspire and teach kids.

“Acceptance, inclusion, empathy and kindness which we teach through this group of dogs that we have accepting each other and Piglet,” said his owner Melissa Shapiro. “They say that he inspires them to be in the present, work hard and not just overcome, but just do their best every single day.”

Piglet’s also popular on social media with thousands of followers.

